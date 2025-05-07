India braces up for war mock drill

New Delhi, May 7: India will hold a national civil defense mock practice to assess emergency preparation on Wednesday.

More than 250 districts nationwide have received instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to take part in the exercise, which would mimic wartime situations like evacuation protocols, air raid sirens and blackouts.

Air raid sirens will be activated in multiple regions nationwide as citizens engage in simulated drills designed to enhance their self-defense capabilities in the event of conflict. This marks the first occurrence of its kind since 1971, when India freed Bangladesh from the repressive hold of Pakistan. Now, the same has been implemented by the central government due to increasing tensions with India’s hostile neighbour.

An abrupt power outage, concealment of essential plants and installations and updated evacuation strategies along with their practice are part of the additional preparations. They will take place at more than 250 sites throughout 33 states and union territories, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Goa among others.

Their primary aim to gauge the readiness of governmental and civilian entities in scenarios involving war, missile assaults, or aerial attacks. The drills simulate real-life scenarios: emergency responders operate in real-time, civilians practice sheltering methods, city lights are turned off, and air raid sirens are sounded. They are designed to enhance awareness and preparedness, thereby preventing confusion, reducing fear, and saving lives.

The drill might involve traffic diversions, temporary blackouts, or suspensions of mobile signals. Furthermore, authorities could rehearse evacuations or make public pronouncements. Police and paramilitary troops might recreate a scenario similar to warfare in specific areas.

According to officials, the drill is not an indication of an impending conflict but rather is a part of a long-standing framework established by the Civil Defence Rules 1968, regulations that date back to the Cold War, which are being adjusted to account for modern threats. India’s ability to respond rapidly and collectively in the face of a war-like situation would be tested during the exercise.

Civil defence districts, specifically defined zones in charge of planning and carrying out emergency response plans, are at the heart of this concerted effort. These districts are essential for organizing local reactions, training volunteers, and guaranteeing smooth coordination between security personnel and civilians in times of emergency. These areas are in charge of planning, executing, and improving civil defense activities such as evacuation procedures, air raid drills, blackout exercises, and public awareness campaigns.

The Government of India actively rolls out civil defense projects in areas designated as civil defense districts. They serve as operational and administrative centers for contingency operations in the event of major terror attacks, airstrikes, missile strikes or wars as well as are responsible for coordinating responses including various government and civilian agencies, organizing resources and training volunteers and civilians.

Their responsibilities encompass: training and mobilizing volunteers, conducting blackout and evacuation drills, managing collaboration with Home Guards, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), police, and local authorities well as executing public awareness programs alongside shelter planning. The civil defence districts are chosen according to assessments of their strategic significance and susceptibility. The classification considers multiple factors: