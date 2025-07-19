India Boosts Electronics Output 6X in 11 Years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday, speaking on the growing electronic manufacturing industry of the country, said that the country was only able to witness the possible changes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India programme.

Speaking at the 14th Convocation of IIT Hyderabad, Vaishnaw stated that in just 11 years, India had increased its electronic production by six times.

“Our country today has progressed in development on a rapid scale in the electronic manufacturing industry.

In just 11 years, our country has increased its electronic production by six times, and this has been possible because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India programme. We have increased the exports of our electronics by eight times and have crossed 40 billion dollars in exports, which is phenomenal growth…” Vaishnaw said, addressing the convocation.

He further stated that the PM’s belief in making technology accessible to all has empowered us with the thought of building our own AI models.

“Our PM strongly believes that technology should be available for all and not be limited to a handful of people. Today, we are leading with edge GPUs… this is the power of democratising technology… today we are building our own AI models for our diversity and for the variety of our languages. We have started several startups and have trained models and foundation modes on our Indian data…” he further stated.

Speaking on the country’s development in technology, the Minister further stated “The country has created a huge talent pool and are moving deeper into capital equipment. India will soon become one of the top five semiconductor nations. Nowhere in the world has any country developed a large talent programme in the field of semiconductors… Today, there is huge change and turmoil economically as well as technologically.

However, with the foundational base built by our PM our country has a really strong value system which we continue to build for the future generations…” (ANI)