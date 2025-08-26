India becoming economic powerhouse: LG

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 25: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said nothing can stop India from becoming a global economic power.

“The steps being taken for self-reliance and innovations are unlocking the country’s true potential, and nothing can stop India from becoming a global economic power,” he said.

LG Sinha was addressing the Convocation of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar, presided over the Convocation Ceremony.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor congratulated the management of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, faculty members, staff, and graduating students, and extended his best wishes.

He called upon the youth to cultivate two key qualities –a positive mindset for change and courage for greater achievement and growth. He said the optimism and courageous personality enable youth to overcome challenges and help them to capitalise on opportunities and make meaningful contributions in nation-building.

“Life is a continuous journey of learning. It is a constant thirst for knowledge. It means there is always something new to be discovered, something more to be invented.

A convocation isn’t just an end; it’s a new beginning. It marks the conclusion of one journey and the start of a new one. This new journey provides a different set of skills through professional experience,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that the challenges are essential for building a person’s integrity, honesty, and overall character.

Our culture teaches us that discoveries are the most significant achievements of life. The adventurous journey to discover and learn something new drives personal growth and fosters curiosity and creativity. The same enthusiasm and curiosity you had in the classroom should continue with you throughout your life, he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also paid homage to the prominent luminaries, revolutionaries, social reformers, and great personalities of Bihar.

After a long time, Bihar is reclaiming its intellectual and cultural glory, and a modern, strong, and progressive Bihar will make a significant contribution to Viksit Bharat. The youth must now pledge to make Bihar and India number one.

He also congratulated the women students, who were conferred with gold medals for academic excellence, and said that our daughters are breaking barriers and achieving success in all fields.

This is a proud moment for the university, for Bihar, and the entire nation. These achievements demonstrate the strength of our Nari Shakti, and they reflect the bright future of society, he further said.

Prof. Dinesh Chandra Rai, Vice-Chancellor, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur; Prof. Dr. Samir Kumar Sharma, Registrar, Heads of Department, Faculty, staff, and students of the University were present at the Convocation ceremony.