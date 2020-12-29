India beat Australia, bounce back from Adelaide loss in style to level series

India defeated Australia by eight wickets on Day 4, to win the second Test match, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Youngster Shubman Gill once again proved his mettle in the second innings with a calm batting display. He registered an unbeaten knock of 35 runs from 36 balls, to help his side get the much-needed victory. Gill’s knock also consisted of seven fours.

Earlier in Day 4, the visitors bowled out the Australians for 200, with the hosts putting a slender lead of 69 runs. Despite losing two early wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane made sure that there wasn’t a repeat of the Adelaide result, and helped Gill wrap up the proceedings with ease. Test debutant Mohammed Siraj was the star bowler for India in the second Test, registering a total of five dismissals. With both sides level at 1-1, the third Test match begins on January 7 and is scheduled to be held in the Sydney Cricket Ground. But a rise in coronavirus cases in Sydney could see a change in venue for the third Test.

Here is the scorecard: