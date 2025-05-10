India and Pakistan have agreed to “Full and immediate ceasefire”: Trump

Washington DC, May 10: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire.”

Claiming that US mediation played a key role, Trump praised the leadership of both countries for choosing “common sense and great intelligence” to de-escalate the crisis.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Pakistan Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also endorsed Trump’s claim, “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A day earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, while speaking on US efforts to mediate on the conflict between India and Pakistan, had said that the US intends to de-escalate the tensions between both the countries.



Leavitt said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had been in talks with the leaders of both nations to de-escalate.

“This is something that the secretary of state, and now, our national security adviser as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in. The President wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible,” she said.

Leavitt said that the conflict between the nations is an old one, and talks are on to prevent further escalations.

“He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office. However, he has good relationships with the leaders of both countries and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio, I spoke to him just yesterday. He has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end,” she said.

When asked if US President Donald Trump will get in touch personally with the leaders of those countries to try and de-escalate this situation, Leavitt had said, “If and when that happens, we will certainly let you know.”

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are being seen as “escalatory” and “provocative” in nature. He made the remarks during a press briefing on Saturday, where proofs of Pakistan’s escalatory and provocative actions were provided alongside exposing the lies being peddled by Pakistan. (ANI)