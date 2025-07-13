India among top on equality index: PM

New Delhi, July 12: Hailing the country’s youth power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India is now being counted among the top nations in the world with the highest levels of equality

“Major global institutions like the World Bank are praising India. India is now being counted among the top nations in the world with the highest levels of equality”, Modi stated.

Prime Minister was addressing Rozgar Mela after distributing more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth in various Government departments and organizations via videoconferencing today.

Addressing the gathering, he emphasized that today marks the beginning of new responsibilities for these youth in different departments of the Government of India. He congratulated the young individuals on beginning their service in various departments, emphasizing that despite different roles, their common goal is national service, guided by the principle of “Citizen First.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the unmatched strengths of India’s demographic and democratic foundations. He underlined that India, with the world’s largest youth population and the largest democracy, holds unique potential to shape the future both domestically and on the global stage. The Prime Minister noted that this vast youth power is India’s greatest capital, and the government is steadfast in its efforts to convert this capital into a catalyst for long-term prosperity.

“Just two days ago, I returned from a visit to five countries. In every nation I visited, the strength of India’s youth echoed strongly. The agreements signed during this tour will benefit Indian youth both within the country and abroad”, Modi said.

He further stated that the various agreements signed during this tour on critical sectors such as defence, pharmaceuticals, digital technology, energy, and rare earth minerals will create far-reaching benefits. “These initiatives will not only strengthen India’s global economic standing but also generate meaningful opportunities for young Indians in both manufacturing and services”, Modi added.

Addressing the evolving landscape of employment, the Prime Minister highlighted that the nature of jobs is undergoing rapid transformation in the 21st century. Emphasizing the importance of innovation, startups, and research, he spoke of the growing ecosystem in India that empowers young people to dream big. He shared his pride and confidence in the new generation, expressing joy at seeing youth stepping forward with ambition, vision, and a strong desire to create something new.

Modi stated that the Government of India is also focusing on creating new employment opportunities in the private sector. Recently, the government has approved a new scheme called the Employment Linked Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, the government will provide ₹15,000 to young individuals who get their first job in the private sector. “In other words, the government will contribute to the first salary of their first job. For this, the government has allocated a budget of approximately ₹1 lakh crore. This scheme is expected to help in the creation of about 3.5 crore new jobs”, Modi added.

The Prime Minister described the current phase as a Mahayagya of development, a national mission dedicated to poverty eradication and employment generation, and called on the country’s youth and new government appointees to take this mission forward with renewed energy and dedication.

The Prime Minister emphasised that it is the impact of these numerous schemes that, in just the past ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty. “Without employment opportunities, such a transformation would not have been possible, “ he said.