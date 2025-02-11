New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged investors to invest in India’s energy sector, saying the country offers many possibilities in view of its renewable energy goals in the next five years.

Referring to the target of having 500 GW of renewable energy, 5 million green hydrogen output by 2030 as well as the launch of fresh bidding rounds for oil and gas assets, the prime minister said “there are possibilities of new investments and I hope that you explore all possibilities in India”.

“There are many possibilities of investment in these sector,” PM Modi said addressing the India Energy Week 2025 (IEW’25) virtually.

“You are not just a part of India energy week, you are an important part of India’s energy ambitions,” PM Modi told investors.

He further said, “All experts are saying that 21st century is India’s century. Bharat is not only driving it’s own growth but driving global growth.” India’s energy ambitions, he said, are based on five pillars.

“We have resources which we are harnessing. We are encouraging our brilliant minds to innovate. Thirdly, we have economic strength and politically stability,” he said.

Also, he said, India has strategic geography which make energy trade easier and more attractive.

Besides, India is committed for global sustainability and this is aiding new possibilities in India’s energy sector, the prime minister added.

For Viksit Bharat, the next two decades are very crucial he said, adding that in the next five years we will cross many milestones.

“Our energy goals are aligned with the deadline of 2030,” he said.

By 2030, we want to add 500 GW of RE capacity, Indian Railways will be net zero by 2030 and we aim to achieve 5 MT green hydrogen, he said.

Whatever India has achieved in last ten years shows that these targets will be achieved, he stressed.

In last 10 years, India has become 5th largest economy from 10th largest. In last 10 years, solar generation capacity increased 32 times, he noted. Today India is the third largest solar power generating nation and non-fossil fuel capacity increased three times, he said.

India is the first country among G20 nations to meet its carbon emission cut target set by the Paris global climate conference, he said.

During the India Energy Week 2025, energy buyers will hold meetings with producers in the national capital.

Covering over 1 lakh square metres, IEW’25 will be the second-largest energy event globally in terms of ministerial and CEO participation, exhibition space, and the number of sessions.

The event will showcase India’s success with the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) as a model for global adoption.

It aims to foster international collaboration, drive policy discussions, and facilitate technology sharing to ensure clean, affordable, and accessible cooking energy for households worldwide.