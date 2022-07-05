New Delhi: India achieved another milestone after 90 percent of the adult population was fully inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji’s mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90 percent of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together!” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted

In the age group of 18-44 years, a total of 55,83,57,087 first doses and 50,22,61,478 second doses have been administered so far. The number of precaution doses administered in this group stands at 32,40,839, as per the health ministry report.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 197.98 crore (1,97,98,21,197) as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Monday. This has been achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions.

So far, more than 3.69 crore adolescents have also been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, said the ministry.

Meanwhile, India Monday recorded 16,135 new cases of Covid-19 infection along with 24 deaths due in the past 24 hours. An increase of 2,153 cases has also been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in the same period.

The total active cases of Covid infection have risen to 1,13,864, the health ministry data showed.