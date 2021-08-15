Independence day: DIPR’s Cultural Unit organises evening show at Tagore hall to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’

Srinagar: In collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture & Languages , Cultural Unit Srinagar organises a folk patriotic music show at Tagore hall Srinagar.

Artists of Cultural Unit Srinagar and some renowned artists of the valley together mesmerised audience with their performance.

Cultural officer Kashmir, JDI congratulated the artists for enthralling the audience with their performance. He said culture has a great role in bringing communities together as it spreads the message of peace and harmony.

AECO Syed Shakeel Shan hosting the cultural evening congratulated the upcoming artists of different disciplines performing on modern lines.

Additional Secretary JKAACL, Officers from NZCC, renowned artists and literary icons of the valley attended the function.