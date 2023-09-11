The ongoing Asia Cup in Sri Lanka has been heavily impacted by incessant rainfall, with almost every match suffering interruptions. The rivalry between India and Pakistan has been particularly affected, as heavy rains in Colombo on Sunday led to the Super 4 clash between the arch-rivals being postponed to the reserve day, Monday.

Surprisingly, the match began under clear and sunny skies, raising hopes of a full 50-over contest. However, midway through India’s innings, which had been initiated by Pakistan’s invitation to bat, a sudden and intense downpour forced a halt to the proceedings. Subsequently, no further play was possible.

As a result, the match will resume from where it left off on Monday, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul taking the crease with the score at 147/2 in 24.1 overs. It will remain a 50-over per side contest.

Despite the optimism of a full match, rain is predicted to once again dominate proceedings on the reserve day. The forecast is far from promising, with an 80 percent chance of rainfall around 5 pm in Colombo, according to AccuWeather. The action is scheduled to resume at 3:00 pm local time. The hourly weather forecast on Weather.com also indicates a persistent threat of rain, with chances never dropping below 70 percent after 3 pm. The maximum likelihood of rain is around 5:30 pm.

If the weather once again intervenes, it would be a significant setback for India, who are aiming for a positive start in their first Super 4 match. Pakistan currently leads the table in the Super 4 stage, having already secured a victory against Bangladesh, boasting a net run-rate of +1.051.

India, on the other hand, is seeking to build on the strong opening partnership provided by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Both batsmen achieved half-centuries and contributed 121 runs for the opening wicket.