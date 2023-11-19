After 12 years, India will once again be contesting for an ODI World Cup title. The Men in Blue will need to overcome Australia in the final this Sunday to secure what will be a third title for them.

The high-voltage clash will be hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. India has certainly been the dominant force in the home campaign. They remained unbeaten during the league stage before getting past New Zealand in the semi-final. Rohit Sharma and Co. outclassed their opponents in front of a full-house Wankhede.

The hosts batted first and put up a huge total of 397 runs. Virat Kohli continued his sublime form and went on to register the record-breaking 50th ODI century.

New Zealand failed to make a desirable start to the chase, with both of the opening batters returning early to the pavilion.

Captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then began the rescue operation. However, they had to surrender later to Mohammed Shami who fetched a seven-wicket haul in the match.

Following a collapse of the lower order, New Zealand folded their innings at 327 runs, way behind the target. Australia, on the other hand, got the better of South Africa in the second semi-final. The five-time champions picked up a three-wicket in the low-scoring battle to secure their place.

Ahead of Sunday’s ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia will take place on November 19, Sunday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match India vs Australia be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match between India and Australia will begin at 2 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match?

The India vs Australia match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final match?

The India vs Australia match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of India and Australia For the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final?

IND: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

AUS: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc