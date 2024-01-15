The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande on Monday said that due to the continuous efforts of the Indian Army and the government, success has been achieved in controlling the situation in the state of Manipur.

Addressing the people on the 76th Army Day, General Manoj Pande said that due to peace talks with local insurgent groups, there has been positive development in the North-East region.

“There have been important peace agreements and peace talks with local insurgent groups in the North-East in the last few years. As a result of which there has been positive development in this area. Government policies have played an important role in restoring peace. In Manipur, due to the activeness of the government and the efforts of the Indian Army, success is being achieved in controlling the situation. In this difficult environment of sensitivity, our soldiers have played an important role in reducing the damage by working with patience and talent,” he said.

“Concrete efforts are going on towards establishing peace in Manipur,” he added.

He further said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on the western borders is under control. But in the last few months, an increase in terrorist activities has been seen in many areas.

“Our priority is to strengthen the modern infrastructure with the cooperation of other agencies. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir on the western borders is under control. But in the last few months, an increase in terrorist activities has been seen in some areas. There is a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) but it is clear from the infiltration attempts that terrorism still exists across the border,” the COAS said.

General Manoj Pande added that our army is fully prepared and capable to deal with any challenge and have taken many concrete steps to develop our capabilities on the northern borders. Currently, through the principles of emergency procurement, we have imported modern equipment, including weapons equipped with new technology. Special grants have been given towards developing critical infrastructure in border areas.

“In the past, the Indian Army has faced all security challenges with determination and commitment. I am proud that each of our soldiers has fulfilled his responsibility, be it security of borders, deployment in difficult areas and challenging weather. Our army is fully prepared and capable to deal with any challenge. Our army has foiled the infiltration attempts with full vigilance. As a result of continuous efforts by the security forces in the areas of Jammu and Kashmir, there has been a significant reduction in violence. We, together with all the stakeholders, are working determinedly to root out terrorism from the country,” he said.

General Manoj Pande asserted that today our country stands on the brink of a new era, adding, “We all have set a vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ as our country completes 100 years of independence for which a secure environment is essential and Indian Army plays a vital role in achieving it.

“There have been advances in automation, digitization and networking to make our systems and functions more efficient. In this, we have got more benefits in areas like operational situational awareness, decision support system, management information system and human resource management. Agnipath scheme is an important step in the field of human resource management. Our efforts are continuing in nation building work especially in the border areas. We are taking our efforts forward by linking them with the projects of the state and central governments,” he added. (ANI)

