Income Tax Department has invited applications from eligible candidates for 24 Inspector, Tax Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff posts

ADVERTISEMENT

. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, incometaxindia.gov.in.

The last date to apply is April 18, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Income Tax Inspector: 01 posts

ADVERTISEMENT

Tax Assistant: 05 posts

Multi-Tasking Staff: 18 posts

Salary Details:

Inspector of Income Tax: Pay Level 7 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.46001- in P8-2 of Rs.9300-348001- of 6th CPC;

Tax Assistant: Pay Level 4 of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.24001- in PB-I of Rs.5200-202001- of 6th CPC; and

Multi-Tasking Staff: Pay Level I of the pay matrix (as per 7th CPC) corresponding to pre-revised Grade Pay of Rs.1800/- in PB-I of Rs.5200-20200/- of 6th CPC.

Eligibility Criteria:

Income Tax Inspector: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Age limit: 18-30 years

Tax Assistant: The candidate must have a degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidate must have a Data Entry Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour.

Age Limit: 18-27 years

Multi-Tasking Staff: The candidate must be a Matriculation or equivalent pass from a recognized Board/ Council.

Age limit: 18-25 years

Selection of the Candidates: The applications will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on the evaluation of their best three performances in the last four years (2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021), age, and best performance in their career in respective sports events.

How to Apply:

Applications must be submitted in the format and addressed to the Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, Headquarters (Personnel & Establishment), I SI Floor, Room No. 14, Aayakar Bhawan, P-7, Chowringhee Square, Kolkata-700069 by post I by hand to reach the office of the undersigned on or before April 18, 2022 (up to 6 p.m.).