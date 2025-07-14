Income Tax Dept conducts Tax Awareness-cum-Outreach Prog

SRINAGAR, JULY 14: The Income Tax Department conducted a Tax Awareness-cum-Outreach Programme in collaboration with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCC&I) at the SIDCO Industrial Complex, Lassipora, Pulwama today. The programme was attended by members of the Industrial Association, Lassipora, KCC&I, and Chartered Accountants.

Vikram Sahay, IRS, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, J&K and Ladakh, held a detailed discussion with stakeholders and briefed them on legal issues related to income tax notices, timely replies, correct claims in ITRs, and redressal of taxpayer grievances. Queries of members were addressed by Dr. Ruveda Salam, IRS, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax; Shakil Ahmed Ganaie, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax; and Abhineet Jhohar, Income Tax Officer, Srinagar.

Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, KCC&I Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Industrial Association, Lassipora also attended the programme.