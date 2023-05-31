Srinagar, May 31: Light to moderate rains lashed most places of Jammu and Kashmir while Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted inclement weather to continue during the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over Jammu and Kashmir since early morning while light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning at most places with isolated heavy rain over few places of Jammu division with hailstorm is expected very likely today, the MeT office said.

It said widespread intermittent light to moderate rain, thunder and lightning with possibility of hailstorm & gusty winds at few places during June 1-2.

The weather is likely to remain mainly dry but the possibility of rain, thunderstorm at isolated places towards late afternoon can’t be ruled out from June3-8, the MeT office said.

It has also advised farmers to suspend all farm operations till June 2 and cautioned people that rain, Snow on higher reaches may lead to temporary disruption of traffic over vulnerable places. All concerned are advised to remain cautious and alert and follow traffic advisories, the MeT office added.

Regarding rainfall the MeT office said Srinagar received 5.7mm, Qazigund 13.6mm, Pahalgam 11.6mm, Kupwara 2.7mm, Kokernag 13.0mm and Gulmarg 9.8mm during the past 24 hours till 0830 hours Wednesday.

The day temperature dips from 9-10 degree Celsius in Kashmir valley while barring Pahalgam and Kupwara the night temperature was down by 1.2 degree Celsius following the rainfall.

Srinagar recorded a low of 11.6 degree Celsius against 11.8 degree Celsius which was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The maximum temperature was 8.8 degree Celsius below normal of 26.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.2 degree Celsius against 11.3 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 0.9 degree Celsius below normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Pahalgam had a low of 7.8 degree Celsius against 8.8 degree Celsius the previous night which was 1.2 degree Celsius above normal for the famous tourist spot of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 9.1 degree Celsius against 8.3 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.0 degree Celsius below normal for the south Kashmir’s picnic spot while Kupwara settled at 11.2 degree Celsius and it was 2.0 degree Celsius above normal for the frontier district of Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0 degree Celsius against 4.0 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.6 degree Celsius below normal for the famous skiing resort of north Kashmir, the MeT office said.