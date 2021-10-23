Srinagar: Kashmir Police on Sunday established helpline services to facilitate the general public, seeking help during any emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain/snowfall.

On the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district levels of Kashmir valley as well as in the Police Control Room Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district and police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency.

“IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (IPS) has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy, a police spokesman said.

Following are the help-line numbers:-

Anantnag: SHO Anantnag 9596777621, SHO Bijbehara 9596777622, SHO Mattan 9596777623, SHO Pahalgam 9596777625, SHO Aishmuqam 9596777624, SHO Achabal 9596777626, SHO Dooru 9596777627, SHO Kokernag 9596777628, SHO Srigufwara 9596777629, SHO Larnoo 9596777634, SHO Uttersoo 9596777635, DO S. Bagh 9596777630, Do Khanabal 9596777631, DO Janglat Mandi 9596777632, DO Bus Stand 9596777633, DO Verinag 9419005593 DO Sangam 9596777636, DO Damhal 9797795317, PCR Anantnag 9596777669, 01932225870. Kulgam: DySP HQR Kulgam 7051510654, SDPO Qazigund 7051510655, SDPO DH Pora 7051510676, SHO Police Station Qazigund 7051510665, SHO Police Station Kulgam 7051510661, SHO Police Station Devsar 7051510664, SHO Police Station Manzgam 7051510671, SHO Police Station Kund 7051510670, SHO Police Station D H Pora 7051510663, SHO Police Station Yaripora 7051510662, SHO Police Station Behibagh 7051510669, SHO Police Station Qaimoh 7051510667, I/C Police Post Mirbazar 7051510679, I/C Police Post JT 7051510680, I/C Police Post Frisal 7051510668, PCR Kulgam 01931260486, 7889786112, 9469950887. Shopian: PCR Shopian 9596768831, 9596768856, Dysp Hqrs Shopian 9596768862, DySP Imamsahib,9596768825, SDPO Zainapora:7889377005, SHO Shopian 9596768826, SHO Keller 9596768828, SHO Hurpora 9596768829, SHO Imamsahib 9596768853, SHO Zainapora 9596768827, DO wachi 9596768830, DO Keegam 9596768852. Pulwama: SSP Pulwama: 9541915012, ASP Pulwama 9541915013, DySP Hqrs Pulwama 9541915014, DySP DAR DPL 9541915015, DySP OPS Kakapora 9541915016, SDPO Litter 9541915017, DySP OPS Pulwama 9541915018, SHO PS Pulwama 9541915054, SHO PS Rajpora 9541915019, SHO PS Litter 9541915020, SHO PS Kakapora 9541915021, DO Lassipora 9541915022 PCR Number 01933-241986, 01933-241280, 01933-242130, 9419036996, 9541915035. Awantipora: PCR Awantipora 01933.247369, 7051404001 & SDPO Awt.9596955000, SDPO Pampore.7006685915, SDPO Tral.9596410241. Srinagar: Police Control Room Srinagar 0194-2477568, 0194- 2477567. Ganderbal: DySP Hqrs Ganderbal 9419063660, SDPO Kangan 9419013484, SHO Sonamarg 9419001413, SHO Gund 9622431700, SHO Kangan 9419088801, SHO Lar 7006403030, SHO Safapora 9419042458, SHO Ganderbal 9906034729, DO Nagbal 7006248873, DO Gutlibagh 9419006700, DO Shadipora 9419007372, PCR Ganderbal: 9906668731, 9419371774, 0194-2416478, 0194-2416564. Budgam: SHO Budgam 7006411196, SHO Khanshab 7006572050, SHO Chadoora 7006220441, SHO Khag 9596264503, SHO Magam 8825086785 SHO Breewah 70066252476, SHO Charare Sharief 9906449794, DO Humhama 6005599737, DO Soibugh 9906602287, DO Narbal 7006333375, DO Waterhail 9596235000, DO Pakerpora 9797985415, DO Hardpanzoo 7006291238, PCR Budgam 01951255207, 01951255042, 8082567612. Baramulla: SSP Baramulla 9596767701, Addl. SP Baramulla 9596767702, DySP Hqrs Baramulla 9596767703, DySP DAR DPL Baramulla 9596767704, SDPO Tangmarg 9596767705, SDPO Pattan 9596767706, SDPO Uri 9596767707, SDPO Kreeri 9596767721, SHO PS Baramulla 9596767710, SHO PS Sheeri 9596767711, SHO PS Chandoosa 9596767712, SHO PS Tangmarg 9596767713, SHO PS Kunzer 9596767714, SHO PS Gulmarg 9596767715, SHO PS Pattan 9596767716, SHO PS Uri 9596767718, SHO PS Boniyar 9596767719, SHO PS Bijhama 9596767720, SHO PS Kreeri 9596767750, DO Delina 9596767764, DO Mirgund 9596767763, DO Palhallan 9596767733, DO Wussan 9596767726, DO Babareshi 9596767761, DO Kungamdara 9596767762, PCR Baramulla 01952-234410, 01952-237830, 9596767768, 9596767717. Handwara: PCR Handwara 9906767076, 01955262295, 7051404201, SDPO Handwara 7006904221, 7051404202. Sopore: SP Sopore 9596773001, PCR Sopore 9596773024, 9596773025. Bandipora: SSP Bandipora 9596767418, ASP Bandipora, 9596767453, PCR Bandipora 01957-225278, 9596767430, DySP Hqrs Bandipora 9596767440, SDPO Sumbal 9596767427, SDPO Gurez 7006958272, DySP Hajin 9596767449, DySP DAR DPL 9596767428, SHO PS Bandipora 9596767411, SHO PS Aragam 9596767421, SHO PS Pethkote 9596767415, SHO PS Sumbal 9596767427, SHO PS Hajin 9596767431, SHO PS Gurez 6005604818, DO PP Nowgam 9596767457, DO PP Ajas 9596767452, DO PP Aloosa 9596767416, DO PP Sumlar 9596767413. Kupwara: DySP HQRs Kupwara 7051404910, SHO Kupwara 7051404914, SHO Trehgam 7051404916, SHO Kralpora 7051404918, SHO Lalpora 7051404920, SHO Sogam 7051404922, SHO Karnah 7051404924, D. O. Bazar 7051404926, D. O Drugmulla 7051404927, D.O Hatmullah 7051504928, D. O. Kalarooch 7051404929, D. O Awoora 7051404930, D. O Khurhama 7051404931, PCR Kupwara 0195-5252204, 0195-5252451, 7051404938. Police Control Room Kashmir: 0194-2506506, 0194-2506507, 1800-180-7193, 0194-2455789.