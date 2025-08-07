Incident-free Amarnath Yatra to push tourism

Srinagar, Aug 6: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed hope that the incident-free and successful Amarnath Yatra will give a boost to tourism.

“The numbers are increasing. The situation has not remained as it was after the April 22 (Pahalgam) attack. We had a good yatra as well, about 4 lakh yatris undertook the yatra through Baltal and Pahalgam, and the situation remained good during the yatra.

“We now hope that the tourists will start coming from different corners of the country and benefit from the hospitality of the people of J&K,” he said.