Incessant rains: Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut tomorrow

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been closed and shall remain shut on Tuesday, officials said on Monday.

They said that the thoroughfare was blocked for traffic movement at Panthayal and no vehicular movement allowed shall be allowed on March 23 in view of the forecast by the weatherman.

“Tomorrow (23-03-2021), no vehicular movement shall be allowed from either side on Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of inclement weather prediction issued by MeT department for next few days,” a traffic department official said. He said that there was possibility of landslides and shooting stones at several places amid continuous rainfall along the highway.

The official said that Mughal road, connecting Poonch and Shopian districts continue to remain closed due to snow accumulation. (GNS)