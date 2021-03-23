Incessant rains in Kashmir plains, snowfall in Gulmarg; weather to improve from tomorrow, says MeT

Srinagar: Incessant rains continued to pummel the plains of Jammu and Kashmir while snow accumulated in higher reaches on third consecutive day on Tuesday, bringing the mercury down and causing waterlogging in some low lying areas.

The weatherman said that while widespread moderate to heavy rain or snow will continue today, there would be a “significant improvement” from tomorrow onwards.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 4.6°C as against 7.4°C on the previous night while the summer capital received 30.0mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, received 45.8mm of rain and recorded a low of 4.6°C against 7.3°C on the previous night.

Mercury settled at 3.2°C against 4.3°C on the earlier night at Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir which received 22.0mm of rain during the time.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.6°C against previous night’s 5.7°C while it received 31.4mm of rain, the official said.

The minimum temperature settled at 2.0°C in Kupwara against 4.8°C on the previous night, the official said. The north Kashmir district received rainfall of 44.2mm during the time, the official said.

The administration also closed schools for today in view of the weather.

Gulmarg recorded minimum temperature of minus 0.9°C against 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said. The world famous skiing resort received 6.6cm of fresh snowfall.

The winter capital of the J&K, Jammu, received 13.7mm of rain and recorded a low of 14.9°C. Banihal received highest rainfall (51mm) across J&K during the time while as it recorded a low of 5.8°C, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban in a tweet said: “Weather has its own priorities. It is snowing at Mahoo-Mangit and Jawahar Tunnel as it continues to rain in other parts of the district.” There are reports about waterlogging in some low-lying areas in the Valley.

Director of the local Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said that “widespread moderate to heavy rain /snow most likely (will) continue today.” “A significant improvement (is) likely from tomorrow onwards,” he added.