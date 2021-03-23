Incessant rains: Here are J&K Police helpline numbers for any emergency

Srinagar: The Kashmir Zone Police have established helplines in all districts of the valley for people seeking help/assistance during any emergency arising due to incessant rains.

“People are requested to contact their respective district/police station help-lines set up by Kashmir police, in case of any emergency or exigency,” a police spokesperson said.

Following are the help-line numbers:

PCR Awantipora 01933247369, 7051404001

PCR Handwara 01955262295, 9906767076

PCR Ganderbal 01942416564, 01942416478, 9906668731

PCR Kulgam 01931260486, 7889786112, 9469950887

PCR Budgam 01951255207, 01951255042, 8082567612

PCR Sopore 01954-222312, 01954-225333, 9596773024

PCR Baramulla 01952234410, 01952237830, 9596767768

PCR Bandipora 01957-225278, 01957-211694, 9596767430

PCR Kupwara 01955-252451, 9596152621, 7051404938

PCR Shopian 9596768831, 01933-261891, 9596768831

PCR Anantnag 01932-222870, 01932-222100, 9596777669

PCR Srinagar 0194-2477567, 9596222550, 9596222551

PCR Pulwama 01933-241280, 01933-241986, 8491942867, 9070123536

PCR Kashmir: 0194-2506506, 0194-2506507

Citizens can also avail any kind of assistance by Dialing 112.