Inayat Jehangir wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship



Srinagar, Oct 20: Inayat Jehangir bagged the singles and doubles title in the men’s open category while Mohammad Qais and Zainab Wani won the Boys and Girls titles respectively at the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship 2025 played at Gindun Sports complex here on Sunday.

Jehangir, who has been at the peak of his game this year, retained the Single’s crown by defeating Mir Jameel 6-1, 6-2 in the final match that lasted little over 100 minutes.

Teaming up with Dilbagh Singh, Jehangir added the double’s title to his kitty by defeating Mir Jameel and Danish Shah. Jehangir had won the UT level veterans doubles tennis tournament held at Jammu in February this year.

In the Girls U-10 category, Zainab Wani prevailed over Aizah Owaisi while in the Boys U-16 category, Mohammad Qais defeated Simratjit Singh in the final.

More than 50 matches were played in various categories as 40 players participated in the Srinagar Open Tennis Championship this year.

The championship, organised by the District Lawn Tennis Association in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association, has established itself as a significant event in Kashmir’s tennis calendar.

General secretary of District Lawn Tennis Association Srinagar Gurmit Singh presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

Singh, who is also an executive member of the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association, extended his gratitude to Secretary Sport Council Nuzhat Gul and Chief Sports officer for their support in smooth conduct of the event.

“We are thankful for the support extended by the Sports Council for promoting tennis in Jammu and Kashmir. We are specially thankful for the infrastructure development that is currently going on at Gindun Tennis Courts,” Singh said.

He appealed to the Secretary Sports Council to issue necessary instructions for completing the ongoing works around Tennis Courts before the onset of the winter.