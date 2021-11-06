MUMBAI: Not taking `aantakwadi’ slur lying down, Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has hit out at Sony TV and Bigg Boss for ignoring Islamophobic comments by Simba Nagpal.

“I still wait how Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate Islamophobia remarks and his push,” Riaz said.

A few days before Islamophobia reached Bigg Boss house after Simba Nagpal pushed J&K doctor-turned-model Umar Riaz into the swimming pool and called him ‘aatankwadi’ (terrorist).

The incident has not gone down well with Umar’s fans who have taken to Twitter to voice their concern. `Justice for Umar Riaz’ was trending on social media after the incident.

“This is not only stooping down to another level but also passing a heinous comment on somebody who is just performing a task and giving his 100% using his mind and soul to win. It’s a shame to witness this, especially on national television. It’s a shame to witness a man in this state having no security or safety. His family, friends, fans witnessed this on a national platform. Stay strong Umar Riaz,” Umar Raiz’s team wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan was roasted by Umar Riaz’s fans after she jumped into the fight between Nagpal and Umar.

Gauahar was badly trolled after she tweeted about the recent brawl between Umar and Simba in Bigg Boss house. She has now threatened to file an FIR against online abusers.

It started with a tweet by Gauahar after Umar termed Simba Nagpal ‘Daily Soap Ka Hero.

“Daily Soap Ka Hero??????? Wow, Umar! #bb15 #disgusting,” she tweeted.

Umar’s fans went hammer and tongs against Gauahar for making this comment. “This id is apparently of a girl, #gepi67 on insta, she’s wishing I was hit harder by an attacker just becoz she claims she is Umar Riaz fan ?????? Wow! @imrealasim I supported u ur season bcoz u we’re doing well, Umar is doing well too, but just like others on the show,” she tweeted after being trolled.

Earlier, Asim Riaz, a former Big Boss inmate, tweeted that Simba’s comments will hurt his brother. “It will hurt @realumarriaz. It will take time. It will require dedication. It will require willpower. You will need to make healthy decisions. You will have to sacrifice. You will have to push your body to the max, but I promise you this when u reach your goal. It will be worth it,” wrote Asim Riaz, former Big Boss inmate, and Umar’s brother.