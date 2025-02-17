Srinagar: The 5th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games (KIWG), which was set to be held in Gulmarg from February 22 to 25, has been postponed due to inadequate snowfall, officials said on Monday.

An official said that a fresh assessment will be conducted once snow conditions improve, and a revised schedule will be announced accordingly.

He said that in consultation with the technical committee, they have decided to postpone the event, as key ski slopes of Affarwat and Bowl lack sufficient snow.

“The required amount of snowfall for competitive games is not there, which is why we have to postpone the event. Unless there is fresh snowfall, it is not possible to conduct the games”, Rauf Tramboo, President Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir (WGAJK) said.

He said that they had a detailed meeting on this, and it was decided that the next decision will be taken after February 19, as the weathe office has predicted wet weather conditions, with Gulmarg expected to receive fresh snowfall.

Earlier, government stated that all logistical arrangements, including hotel bookings, event management, and infrastructure readiness, have been meticulously completed.

Around 700 participants, including 650 technical staff, delegates, and local athletes, were expected to attend the event.