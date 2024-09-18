In the festival of democracy, first-time voters make their present felt

Pulwama, Sep 18: On a breezy morning, voters made a beeline to a polling booth at Naira Pulwama. By 3:30 pm, nearly 70 percent of the votes were polled at the booth.

What made this polling booth special was that most of the electors were first-time voters in their teens and early twenties.

“I am 20 and it is the first time that I am casting my vote. I don’t want to waste my precious vote as it is the only means to bring a positive change in Kashmir,” said a voter Aijaz Ahmad.

Outside many polling booths in the district, serpentine queues of voters, especially youth, were seen on Wednesday.

Eager to make their voices heard, these young voters are participating in what many hope will be a pivotal election, bringing about the change they desire for the future of Kashmir.

Many of these first-time voters, some as young as 18, expressed their hopes for a better future, improved infrastructure, more employment opportunities, and lasting peace in a region long beset by conflict.

“We want to see real change. For years, we’ve seen promises made, but this time, we believe that our vote can make a difference. We want progress, peace, and more opportunities for the youth,” said Sameera (name changed).

The sentiment was echoed by scores of young and first-time voters in Shopian district, where conversations revolved around the need for education, economic development, and an end to the political instability that has impacted daily life in Kashmir.

“This is our chance to shape our future. “We don’t just want leaders who talk; we want action. That’s why we’re here today to vote for a future that offers us hope,” said Faizan Ahmad, a first-time voter from Shopian town.

Pertinently, the number of young voters in the age group of 18-19 has grown by 45,964, with over half being women (24,310). The total number of young electors in J&K now stands at 2.53 million.