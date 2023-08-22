Noida: A Bangladeshi woman accused a local man of marrying her while he was working in Dhaka and then fleeing after they had a child together, the Noida Police said.

The woman told police in her complaint that the man was already married to an Indian woman with whom he has two children.

The Noida-based man worked for a private firm in Dhaka from January 4, 2017, to December 24, 2021. He and the Bangladeshi woman got married following Islamic rituals on April 14, 2021, police said citing the complaint.

They had a child together but he left Bangladesh after that and never returned, the police said.

“We have got a complaint from a woman who has come from Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to the Women and Child Safety Department for the probe. All claims will be investigated and the documents about the claims checked,” Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

“The woman has also claimed that the man had converted to Islam in Bangladesh to get married to her. All these claims are being verified,” the officer said.

The woman has come to India on a tourist visa, a local police official told PTI, when asked if she had a valid visa and passport.

“The woman has provided visa and passport details of her and her son. The place of marriage is claimed to be Bangladesh. The matter has been sent to ACP (Women and Child Safety) for further probe,” the police said in a statement.

The incident came to the fore a month-and-a-half after the Noida Police arrested Pakistani national Seema Haider who had illegally entered India through Nepal to live with her Indian partner who stays in Greater Noida.

Haider had come to India along with her four children all below the age of 7 in May and lived in a rented accommodation in the Rabupura area secretly. She and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested on July 4 but a local court granted them bail on July 7.

The duo has been living together ever since even as the Noida Police and the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad continue separate investigations into the case.