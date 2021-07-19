Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Today's Paper
July 19, 2021
Trending
Trending
Now
Week
Month
Ruckus in Lok Sabha as Opposition MPs don’t allow PM to introduce new ministers
J&K Govt allows phased re-opening of higher educational institutions after July 31
Earth’s richest man Jeff Bezos to blast off into space
Rains lash Mumbai; at least 11 killed, several feared trapped after landslides
‘Zero click’ attacks and Pegasus spyware: How does it infect phones?
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
Search
Umar Ganie
·
Jammu and kashmir
·
2 hours ago
·
1 min read
In pictures: People buy sacrificial animals in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Share
Photos: Umar Ganie
In pictures: People buy sacrificial animals in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Next
Fingerless Korean becomes world’s 1st disabled person to climb all 14 Himalayan peaks
Home
Latest News
Lead Stories
News
Kashmir
India
World
Politics
Education
Business
Environment
Health
Sports
Editors’ Picks
Videos
Lifestyle
Tech-Film
TODAY'S PAPER
Lead Stories
Kashmir
News
India
World
Politics
Editorial
Business
Sports
Health
Showbiz-Tech
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor
Start typing to see results or hit ESC to close
kashmir
cover
news
state
COVID-19
See all results
Subscribe Now
Join millions of others and stay up to date with the latest developments.
Subscribe NOW
I consent to the
terms and conditions
Leave this field empty if you're human: