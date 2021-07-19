Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Umar Ganie·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

In pictures: People buy sacrificial animals in Kashmir ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

DSC 3751 scaled

Photos: Umar Ganie

