There was total chaos and confusion at Srinagar airport as hundreds of passengers turned up to catch their flights in snow hit Srinagar.
With most of the flights cancelled on Wednesday also the backlog of passengers stranded in Srinagar has increased.
The routine flight operations are also likely to be hit on Thursday as well with the weatherman predicting similar weather on Thursday as well.
Such large number of people gathering at one place is also a health concern with Covid and its Omicron variant running riot across the world.
Around 42 flights, which were scheduled to take off or land at Srinagar International Airport were canceled on Tuesday owing to low visibility due to snowfall.
