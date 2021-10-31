Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leaders and workers Sunday organised a ‘Run for Unity’ on Srinagar’s Boulevard on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

The day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel who had a major role in the political integration of India.

Several party leaders and members held the Tri-Colour and party flag during the ‘Run For Unity’ rally on the banks of Dal Lake here.

