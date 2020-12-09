In pics: Woman among six wounded in grenade blast in J&K’s Baramulla

Srinagar: A woman from Handwara was among the six civilians injured in a grenade explosion in the main market in Singhpora area of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Police said that a grenade exploded in the main market of Singhpora, resulting in injuries to six civilians including a woman from Handwara.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment from where they were referred to SMHS for advanced treatment.

Hospital authorities in Pattan identified the injured civilians as Ghulam Mohammad Parray son of Mohammad Ramzan Parray, Gulzar Ahmad Khan son Ghulam Mohiuddin, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, Zubair Ahmad Dar son of Ashiq Dar (all residents of Singhpora), Tabasum daughter of Abdul Rehman Bhat, a resident of Doodipora Handwara, and Farman Ali of UP.

A police official said that soon after the blast, search operation was launched by 29 RR, SOG and CRPF in the area to nab the attackers.