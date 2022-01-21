Shops and business establishments were shut immediately after Friday prayers in Srinagar as Government announced a weekend lockdown late Thursday night in view of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Weekend lockdown begins in Kashmir 5

Government on Thursday said that there will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth.

In Pics: Weekend lockdown begins in Kashmir 6

Covid-19 cases continued to mount as Jammu and Kashmir reported 5992 fresh cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.

In Pics: Weekend lockdown begins in Kashmir 7