Shops and business establishments were shut immediately after Friday prayers in Srinagar as Government announced a weekend lockdown late Thursday night in view of the spiralling COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
Government on Thursday said that there will be complete restriction on non-essential movement in the entire J&K from every Friday 2.00 pm to Monday 6.00 am, henceforth.
Covid-19 cases continued to mount as Jammu and Kashmir reported 5992 fresh cases while seven persons succumbed to the virus in last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Discussion about this post