Srinagar, July 23: For the last four years, Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a remarkable transformation with a surge in developmental activities.

From the serene valleys of Kashmir to the plains of Jammu, the government’s unwavering commitment to serving the most marginalized individuals has become the bedrock of its developmental strategy.

The data speaks for itself. It underscores the government’s dedication to enhancing the lives of people in the region.

In the fiscal year 2019-20, 12,637 projects were completed, followed by 21,943 in 2020-21. The momentum skyrocketed in 2021-22, with an astounding 50,726 projects accomplished, and a staggering 92,560 projects currently underway in 2022-23.

What distinguishes the approach of the Jammu and Kashmir government is its steadfast focus on inclusivity. Led by the LG administration, they have pledged to ensure that the fruits of development reach even the remotest and most marginalized communities. The administration has been proactive in providing access to education, healthcare, and livelihood opportunities for these communities.

Rural development has received significant emphasis, acknowledging the pivotal role of robust infrastructure in overall progress. Prioritized projects include road connectivity, clean water supply, and electrification, significantly elevating the quality of life in rural areas.

The completion of numerous developmental projects has not only elevated living standards but has also provided a much-needed boost to the local economy. Job creation has been a central focus, resulting in a substantial number of employment opportunities across various sectors. This has had a ripple effect, empowering the populace and curbing unemployment.

Enhancing infrastructure has been a vital aspect of the government’s development strategy. Investments in projects like roads, bridges, and transportation networks have fostered better connectivity between regions. This, in turn, has facilitated the seamless movement of goods and services, further propelling economic growth.

The record-breaking number of completed developmental projects by the Jammu and Kashmir government over the past four years is a testament to their commitment to serve the most underserved.

Through their inclusive approach, the government has worked tirelessly to bridge gaps, uplift marginalized communities, and stimulate economic growth. As J&K continues on its path of progress, it promises a brighter and more prosperous future for every citizen in the region.