Srinagar: Ritwika Sen, a 26-year-old techie from Kolkata is currently staying at a homestay in Srinagar. She has tied up with the local adventure groups and plans to trek up to the great alpine lakes of the valley this spring.

“The last two years of pandemic and work from home cycle has been mentally draining. I am finally looking forward to unwinding and experiencing the silence and solitude of nature. To be finally out in the mountains after being locked up at home for so long is therapeutic,” Sen said.

Sen is not only an enthusiastic trekker. Both locals and non-locals especially from the IT sector are looking forward to joining the valley-based adventure groups and travel communities this spring for digital detox and recreation.

Arshid Majid, a senior member of Alpine Adventures, said their job is to provide a platform to adventure lovers and carve them into new generations of mountaineers.

“We believe in nature, for nature, and from nature. Safety, mountain discipline, leaving no traces, and following ethical behavior are our core values. We are engaged in weekend getaways in the form of trekking expeditions,” said Arshid Majid, who is one of the core members

Post-Covid, the group is planning to cater to a bigger number of participants. “Earlier, we engaged only 10-15 hikers in a group but now we will increase the number this spring. Most importantly, we are encouraging the participation of female trekkers,” he said.

Majid said the travel itinerary of the group this year includes treks to mountain peaks like Harmukh with a peak elevation of 5,142 meters (16,870 ft) in Ganderbal district and Tatakooti a peak elevation of 4765 meters, in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Danish Mir, travel blogger and founder of `Being Kashmiri’ said our team of late has been receiving many queries for the approaching spring adventure activities.

“People want to get into adventures like trekking and hiking. Since they don’t have much idea about trekking and stuff unlike online information, we are the ones who provide first-hand information to them,” he said.

He said the newer generation of travel buffs is inquisitive about visiting the offbeat places in Kashmir and not typical “touristy” places.

Meanwhile, the government has issued a circular allowing only registered tour groups to conduct commercial trekking expeditions, while the maximum limit should be 75 trekkers per day and 15 backpackers per day on one route excluding staff like cooks, guides, etc.

“Any adventure tour operator will be permitted to conduct only two trekking groups in a week on the same route. The intending trekkers shall apply for permission ten days before the departure. At the time of applying for permission, the adventure tour operators /trekkers shall submit an undertaking to the effect that campsites/ trails shall not be littered and no damage shall be done to flora and fauna. The permission shall be enclosed with a list of Do’s & Don’ts. Sanitation/trekking fee Rs. 500/ Trekker Both (Foreigner & Domestic) & Rs.100 Trekker (Local) will be charged”, the circular said.

“The check post shall ensure that trekkers get all leftover material including garbage back and deposit that same in designated location/area. The maximum load to be carried by a pony utilized for trekking shall be 40 Kgs. There shall be a complete ban on carrying plastic bags, polythene, and burning of trash on trails and at Alpine meadows”, the circular added.