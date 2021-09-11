In-laws strangulated woman to death in Kishtwar; 3 arrested: J&K Police

Jammu: Police on Saturday said that it has cracked a blind murder case in Kishtwar district of Jammu division.

In a statement, the police said it has solved a blind murder case of one Neetu Devi wife of Lokesh Kumar resident of Horna Tehsil Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar.

The spokesman said that on 11th July of this year an inquest proceedings U/Sec. 174 Cr.PC into the suspicious death of one Neetu Devi was initiated vide DDR No. 13 at Police Station Chatroo.

The inquest proceeding was initiated when it came to know from the paternal side that the in-laws of the deceased lady were performing last rites of the deceased without informing to her parents.

Initially the in laws of the deceased lady stated that the deceased lady has committed suicide by hanging herself, but during the course of inquiry, some foul play into the matter was substantiated by the enquiry officer and accordingly the inquest proceedings was converted into FIR No. 51/2021 U/Sec. 302/IPC of Police Station Chatroo.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of Addl. SP Kishtwar Rajinder Singh headed by Dheeraj Singh Katoch, Dy. SP DAR, supervisory officer of PS Chatroo alongwith SHO Police Station Chatroo Inspector Sandeep Parihar.

The SIT so constituted collected evidences, lifted some suspects for questioning and during the course of investigation and sustained questioning of the suspects it was established that the deceased lady Neetu Devi was murdered by her husband namely Lokesh Kumar son of Isher Dass, Gowash Lal (Brother in-law) son of Duni Chand & Devki Devi (mother-in-law) by strangulating her with a duppata and hands, he said.

Accordingly on the basis of investigation viz-a-viz statement of witnesses and other evidences, the SIT established the role of Lokesh Kumar (husband of deceased), Gowash Lal and Devki Devi (mother-in-law of deceased) behind the mysterious murder by strangulating the deceased lady. The accused persons after committing the heinous crime shifted the dead body of the deceased to a nearby Committee Hall and hanged it with a hook using Dupatta to pretend that the deceased has committed suicide, he said.

During investigation, it came to fore that the in-laws of the deceased lady wanted to get another marriage of Lokesh Kumar (husband of deceased) solemnized somewhere else for which they carried out such a heinous crime in a planned manner. All the above accused persons were taken into custody and presently are lodged in District Jail Kishtwar, concludes the statement.