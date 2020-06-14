In last Insta post, Actor Sushant Singh remembered his late mother, spoke of ‘fleeting life’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday sending his fans into deep shock. The 34-year-old actor known for playing MS Dhoni on screen was found hanging in his Bandra home.

The actor is reported to have committed suicide.

Earlier this month, he had penned a heartbreaking note for his late mother who died when he was just 16 years old. Sushant had shared it with a collage of his mother and his own monochrome picture on Instagram.

Sharing the collage, he wrote, “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops. Unending dreams carving an arc of smile. And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two….”

The deceased actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty showered the post with several red hearts.

Sushant had earlier penned a poem in memory of his late mother. He had written, “As long as you were, I was. Now just in your memories I come alive. Like a shadow, Just a flicker. Time doesn’t move here. It’s beautiful, It’s forever…” He also wrote, “Do you remember? You promised that you would be with me forever, and I promised you that I would keep smiling no matter what. It seems we both were wrong mother…”

Sushant had immortalised his mother by getting a tattoo on his back in 2017. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The tatoo is a symbolic representation of five elements. My mother and I are in the centre, implying it is a bond that not even time can defy. The five elements are widely accepted symbols. However, the idea of using my mother and me as elements was thought of by my sister and me.”

Sushant had opened up about his mother’s death in an interview to DNA around the release of his film Dhoni: The Untold Story. He had said, “The way I looked at things then and now, they are very different and I cannot go back to doing that. It’s unfortunate. But everything that used to excite me, doesn’t excite me that much now. I don’t know why. No relationship, no success, absolutely nothing… If she was alive, probably it wouldn’t concern her, but just because something has changed inside me, everything has become so insipid. It takes a lot out of me to force myself to get overly excited about things and probably this is the reason why I like acting so much. Because it helps me get away from myself.”