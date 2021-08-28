In Kashmir, actor Shashank Arora rates this Srinagar café as ‘the best’

Srinagar: Bollywood actor Shashank Arora known for his peculiar lead role in Titli is in Srinagar. The actor Friday visited Srinagar café ‘Books and Bricks’ located right opposite Amar Singh college.

It seems Shashank was really impressed as he rated the place as “the best” in Kashmir.

“If you’re in Srinagar, you better head to the best cafe in Kashmir for the yummiest burger and cold coffee, ‘Books and Bricks’, hosted by the kindest @burgerrkhan,” he commented on his picture tweeted by the café’s co-owner Anam Khan.

If you’re in Srinagar, you better head to the best cafe in Kashmir for the yummiest burger and cold coffee, ‘Books and Bricks’, hosted by the kindest @burgerrkhan https://t.co/61sorsYvza — Shashank Arora (@ShashankSArora) August 27, 2021

In another picture, Shashank was seen outside the café with RJ Vijdan who wrote: “You are so sweet man.”

Shashank enthralled everyone with his acting skills in the 2014’s neo-noir drama flick Titli.

It was directed by Kanu Behl and produced by Dibakar Banerjee and Aditya Chopra under their respective banners, Dibakar Banerjee Productions, and Yash Raj Films. It featured Ranvir Shorey, Amit Sial, and Shashank Arora in the lead. This film premiered at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. It was one of the most critically acclaimed films of that year. Here

He next impressive performance came in 2019 TV series Made in Heaven.

While people know Shashank as an actor, not many are aware that he is a trained musician as well.

In July 2020, the actor took to his Twitter account and wrote, “You know how many films I’ve lost because I speak my mind? Not enough”.