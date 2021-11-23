Jammu: Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman launches on Tuesday launched various projects and schemes of banks in Jammu.

“Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs @nsitharaman launches various projects & schemes of banks, SIDBI & NABARD like TEJASWANI, HAUSLA, SHIKHAR & SHIKARA schemes at Jammu. FM also laid e-foundation stone of RSETI Building at Shopian & Baramulla. @nsitharaman@nsitharamanoffc,” PIB Offfice tweeted.

She also launches Tejaswini Scheme during the credit outreach programme in Jammu. The scheme aims to give financial assistance up to Rs 5 lakh to young women for setting up gainful self-employment ventures, suited to their skills, aptitude & local conditions.

Besides, FM also launched Hausla Scheme under the J&K Trade Promotion Organisation for empowering existing women entrepreneurs to be role-models in their respective sectors. It not only provides skill development, but also credit support, marketing support & mentorship.