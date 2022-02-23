Moderate to heavy snowfall occurred on Wednesday at most places in Kashmir as the Meteorological (MeT) department forecast improvement from afternoon.
The fresh snowfall has brought joy on the faces of locals, who can seen enjoying the snowfall in Srinagar.
The overnight heavy snowfall across Kashmir has cut the power supply to majority of areas in the Valley including Srinagar as transmission lines and poles have got damaged extensively.
SMC clearing snow on roads and lanes of Srinagar.
Kashmir parts received fresh snowfall since late Tuesday evening, bringing down the mercury across the Valley.
The fresh snowfall has also resulted in closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and cancellation of flights to and from Srinagar international airport.
