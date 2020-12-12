In Frames: Kashmir plains receive season’s first snowfall

Srinagar: Kashmir plains received season’s first snowfall on Friday night while the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received heavy snowfall, the Met Office said.

“As expected, light to moderate snowfall occurred in plains of the Valley during the night while heavy snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of J&K and Ladakh,” an official of the Met department said.

Photo: Umar Ganie/KM

Srinagar received 3 inches of snow on Saturday while Gulmarg received over a foot of fresh snowfall.

Gulmarg

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar highway, connecting Kashmir Valley with outside world, was blocked due to snow accumulation at Jawahar Tunnel and landslides and shooting stones at several places along the thoroughfare.

Official sources said that the Srinagar-Leh and Mughal road, connecting Shopian with Poonch district, also remained closed. Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall and rains since Friday night. Plains of Srinagar and other parts also received season’s first snowfall.

Snow covered Srinagar Airport