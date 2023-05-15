Kashmir is all set to host the first and biggest international summit this year. Preparations for the G20 summit are in full swing as Kashmir is all set to host delegates from several countries for the first time in its history.

The event, which will take place from May 22-24 at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar, is expected to have a positive impact on the tourism and trade sectors of the region.

Srinagar is hosting a G20 event for the first time under India’s presidency amid tight security cover.

The world-famous Dhal Lake is being decorated like a bride and the Shikara (boat) present in the Dhal Lake are being decorated with new colours.

Around 50 delegates, who are expected to participate in the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, will be taken on a tour of the beautiful tourist places of Kashmir along with Dhal Lake, especially the Taj Gulmarg.

To make the event beautiful and historic, the city of Srinagar has been converted into a smart city.