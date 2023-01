Many parts of Kashmir including Srinagar received moderate to heavy snowfall on Monday.

SRINAGAR

Kupwara

Around 12 inches of snow has accumulated at Hafthrada, Panzgam and adjoining areas in Kupwara district. In plains snow accumulation is 2-3 inches. Higher reaches of Kupwara have recorded up to 2 feet of snow.

GANDERBAL

Meanwhile, upper reaches of Ganderbal received seven inches of snowfall.

PAHALAGAM

PULWAMA

BARAMULLA