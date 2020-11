Photos: Tauseef Mustafa

On Friday, the Line of Control dividing Kashmir witnessed deadly skirmishes between Indian and Pakistani troops. There was loss of life and property on either side.

Eleven people including five soldiers and six civilians were killed in firing by Pakistani troops in several areas along the border in north Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are some of the frames of the trail of death and destruction that has become the fate of those living near this precarious border.

Remains of an exploded mortar along a street at Kamal Kote village near the Line of Control (LOC), the defacto border between Pakistan and India, at Uri some 135 Kms east of Srinagar – November 14, 2020.





A policeman walks near shops damaged during Pakistani cross-border shelling at Sultan Daki village in Uri near the Line of Control (LOC)

Remains of an exploded mortar along a street at Kamal Kote village near the Line of Control (LOC) at Uri

Residents inspect a shop damaged by Pakistan’s cross-border shelling at Kamal Kote village

Relatives and neighbours of Irshad Ahmed, who was killed by Pakistani shelling on November 13, gather at a house as they mourn at Kamal Kote village

A resident looks out from atop a hill at Kamal Kote village near the Line of Control (LOC)

A girl holds her sister at Kamal Kote village near a Line of Control (LOC) at Uri

Indian army soldier patrolling at Sultan Daki village near the Line of Control (LOC)

Damaged shops are seen after Pakistani cross-border shelling at Sultan Daki village