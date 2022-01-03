J&K government Monday started the first vaccination drive for children between the age group of 15-18 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Frames: Anti Covid19 Vax drive for children kicks off in J&K 6

Officials said that 822 vaccination sites have been set up across 20 districts of the UT.

Additional Chief Secretary Health & Medical Education Department Vivek Bharadvaj kick-started vaccination drive at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh Srinagar.

In Frames: Anti Covid19 Vax drive for children kicks off in J&K 7

While talking to media, Bharadvaj said that it is a special day for Kashmir as vaccination has been started for children of 15-18 years of age across India.

He said that 8.33 lakh children will be vaccination in J&K and plan has been already devised to vaccinate children at around 1600 sites and our aim is to vaccinate one lakh children on daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Frames: Anti Covid19 Vax drive for children kicks off in J&K 8

The Additional CS said that he was hopeful that union Government will keep us stock of vaccines available so that this process can be completed as soon as possible.

He said that the administration was are fully prepared to tackle any eventuality as number of beds including ICU, ventilators have been increased by many times besides that oxygen supply has been increased by 10 times.

In Frames: Anti Covid19 Vax drive for children kicks off in J&K 9

Meanwhile, Director School education Tasaduq Hussian on the occasion said that supplementary exams are available for all those students who had missed exams because of being covid positive