In frames: 34-hour ‘Corona Curfew’ in Kashmir

Srinagar: Amid spike in the Covid-19 cases, the authorities on Sunday imposed strict Corona curfew across Jammu and Kashmir in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

KM/Umar Ganie

A large contingent of police and paramilitary troopers have been deployed all across Srinagar city and other districts in the UT to impose strict curfew today.

“Barricades have also been erected on every entry and exit points of Srinagar city,” witnesses said.

KM/Umar Ganie

Meanwhile, the famous Sunday market in the city has also been closed here.

All the shops and other business establishments are also closed while only emergency services have been allowed to function normally.

Pertinently, the government on Saturday ordered imposition of Corona Curfew from Saturday evening till 6 AM on Monday morning.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8 pm, April 24 (Saturday) till 6 am, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” Office of J&K LG had tweeted.