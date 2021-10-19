In Central Kashmir villages, it is ‘light’ after 74 years of darkness

Srinagar: For the first time in 74 years, people in remote Khag villages have seen an electric bulb glowing in their homes.

Thanks to the efforts of the Power Development Department (PDD), Devas Khaipora, Dakri Mohalla, and Muqdam Mohalla in Budgam district have been electrified for the first time since Independence.

A total of 36 households are now getting regular power supply through newly created power infra including 63kVA Sub-Station each at all three villages.

“The electrification project of these villages was taken up under various schemes. For connecting these villages with the Electricity Grid, the department created new power infrastructure which included 63 kVA Sub-Station each at these three villages,” said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Power Development Department.





KM/Special Arrangement

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 24.48 lakh, the transmission line passes through lofty mountains, dense jungles, and treacherous passes.

“We had to face difficulties. But we are trained enough to overcome those. Dakri Mohalla is located on a mountain. We had to negotiate steep passes to complete the task. We installed 36 poles and laid a 1.5-kilometre long transmission line to supply electricity to 12 households in this village,” Mohammad Hussain Shah, Executive Engineer, PDD, Budgam, told The Kashmir Monitor.

Despite COVID, the electrification work was started early this year. In March, the first village was electrified. Five months later in August, another village was electrified. Just a few days ago, electric supply reached the last village in Khag.

“These localities were not included in any scheme so far. They were using solar panels for mobile charging and other needs. It is for the first time that we have electrified the villages,” said Shah.

People are celebrating the feat as they had not seen the power supply for the last 74 years. “With no electricity network in the villages, we were facing many difficulties. Our children could not study. We had to rely on solar lights. But now, our kids are happy,” said a local resident.

Local residents thanked the government for illuminating their lives. “We can’t express our gratitude in words. This development will bring a big positive change in our lives,” said another resident.

PDD officials said the villages will get electricity like any other locality in Budgam district. “People are rejoicing. Electricity is very important. People will get regular electric supply like any other locality in the district,” Shah said.