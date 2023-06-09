Riyadh: Saudi Arabian has appointed the first woman to head a sports club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saudi Ministry of Sports on Thursday appointed Hanan Al-Qurashi as president of the football club ‘Wej’ in Taif after dissolving the club’s board of directors.

Taking to Twitter, Wej club wrote, “Assigning Hanan Al-Qurashi to chair the Board of Directors of Wej Club and nominating the members of the temporary council.”

Al-Qurashi, in her first statement as a club president, told the Arabic daily Okaz, “I look forward to a successful sporting future for Wej Club in the future, with the support of the people of Taif.”

She was nominated in 2021 for membership in the Board of Directors of Wej Club, and she was assigned the women’s sports file.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2022, Al-Qurashi held the position of Vice President of the Wej Club.