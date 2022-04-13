For the first time, University Grants Commission (UGC) has allowed students to pursue two degrees simultaneously in physical mode

UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said it would offer more room to students who wish to pursue other courses.

UGC Chairman said students can opt for this scheme of simultaneous degree programs either from the same university or a different institute

The big announcement could potentially change the higher education landscape in the country.

Such changes being introduced by UGC are expected to be in line with National Education Policy 2020.

UGC has also decided to hold Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate courses. National Testing Agency (NTA) will now hold CUET throughout the country for all those who wish to get admission to Central Universities.