For the first time, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan will be seen working together in a movie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media reports said Hrithik Roshan might be seen either in Pathan or in Tiger 3, Pinkvilla quoting a well-placed source said.

“For all those who know what’s in the script of Pathan and Tiger 3 can tell authentically that Hrithik Roshan’s character Kabir was never supposed to be meet Pathan or Tiger in any of these films. Aditya Chopra is strategically building his spy franchise and the moment when Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan will meet each other as Tiger, Pathan and Kabir will be only post WAR 2. That’s been the plan from the start,” the source said.

Aditya Chopra’s spy universe is looking incredibly exciting as it also has screen box office queens like Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone opposite Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan respectively. The source says YRF is going to give audiences the time of their lives when three of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema come together. What’s also exciting is that we now know that WAR 2 is already in the works to be the next in Spy Universe after Pathan and Tiger 3.

“Aditya Chopra realizes that the on-screen meeting of these three super spies will be like the Avengers Endgame moment for audiences where all the heroes assemble. He is only going to let audiences crave for this moment till it happens. Right now, it’s all a process of building up and it will be a blockbuster meeting of the three giants of the country and the plans are in motion for the same. We have to wait patiently and enjoy these projects to see how the build-up to that moment happens.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Pathan and Tiger 3 are in the last leg of production. The two films are helmed by Sidharth Anand and Maneesh Sharma. One expects a release date announcement from the banner soon. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.