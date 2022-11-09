Hyderabad: For the first time, superstar Salman Khan will share screen space with his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.

The 2005’s hit movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ starred Salman and Sohail, and also featured Arbaaz in a cameo. Other movies that featured the Khan brothers are ‘Hello Brother’ and ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ which starred Salman and Sohail.

Arbaaz Khan recently revealed spilled the beans about the trio’s collaboration in his interview with HT.

“Yes, there is a big possibility of that. Whenever that opportunity or window is there, we don’t miss it. It’s just that right now, we are all engaged in our things. But there will be a time when finally, Sohail, Salman, and I will come together for something. And that might not be too late. It’ll be quite soon,” he said.