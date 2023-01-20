DODA: The District Administration Doda on Thursday organised a maiden virtual conference of all Lumberdars and Chowkidars to discuss and seek their cooperation in the effective implementation of a roadmap for social and economic development of rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Conference was also attended by the ADCs, SDMs, SPs, ASPs, SDPOs, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, SHOs, Chowki Officers and other concerned officials.

Deputy Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Abdul Qayoom interacted with the Lumberdars and Chowkidars along with other concerned officers and officials. Lumberdars and Chowkidars appreciated the District Administration for holding a maiden conference for them. They also presented their demands and issues, which were listened patiently and ensured to forward the same to the concerned authorities for taking viable decisions.

The SSP, while addressing the audience, informed that a District Security Grid with all the Lumberdars, Chowkidars, SHOs Chowki Officers, VDGs, Volunteers and Executive Magistrates, as members shall be created soon for intelligence sharing and maintaining peace and brotherhood in the district. He urged the Lumberdars and Chowkidars to report about suspicious persons or incidents in the area to the nearest Police Station/ Post. He said “Drug menace has jeopardized the future of our youth and stakeholders need to shoulder the responsibility to identify and report to police about the perpetrators.” He asked the participants to act as whistleblowers against perpetrators of drug trafficking and identification and rehabilitation of addicts.

Expressing concern over frequent road mishaps in the district especially in the winters, the SSP appealed to them to discourage and report about unfit vehicles, Untrained Drivers, and Overloading in their respective areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Availing the opportunity, the DC discussed in detail scores of issues with them hampering the systematic development of the district. He underlined the importance of strong communication and the relation between Lumberdars, Chowkidars and administration. He said that Lumberdars and Chowkidars are the eyes and ears of administration in the rural areas. He asked all the SDMs and SDPOs to make a directory of mobile numbers of all the Lumberdars and Chowkidars of their jurisdiction and stay in touch with them and involve them in all the developmental activities. He urged them to ensure the punctuality of government officials and act as the representative of the Government in their villages and spread awareness about the individual and community welfare schemes.

The DC informed that the Government has shifted to 100% online mode for providing efficient, transparent, and timely service delivery to the beneficiaries. He also informed that tomorrow a live and virtual session shall be conducted for which the link is already in circulation, for imparting training on use of online services by the end users through smart phones and from CSCs. He reiterated that communal harmony is a prerequisite for inclusive development of the district. Expressing optimism, he said nothing can stop us to make our district ADBHUT Doda if all stakeholders work on the same page.

He asked the Chowkidars and Lumberdars to extend their support to the District Administration in identifying the drug abuse victims for their proper counselling and rehabilitation.