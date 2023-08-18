For the first time, the global assessment organization ` ETS’ has set up the first-ever test center in Kashmir.

The organization is the owner of assessment TOEFL and GRE.

This is the first time a global assessment organization has set up a dedicated testing facility in the region, media reports said.

The test center will come up at Hashtag Educational Services in Regal Chowk, Srinagar.

This historic development promises to be a game-changer for study-abroad aspirants in the region.

“We are delighted to work with Hashtag Educational Services in setting up a world-class testing center in Kashmir, also our first in the Valley, thereby enabling significant ease of access to study abroad aspirants,” Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India & South Asia, said.

“Our breadth of initiatives across education, including global assessments, English language competency assessments from K-12 to College, skill development and assessment services, is a testimony to our commitment to invest in India and accelerate its journey to becoming a global knowledge powerhouse,” he added.

Previously, students from the Valley had to travel to Punjab to take TOEFL and GRE assessments.

The center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and adheres to stringent test security protocols to ensure a seamless testing experience for both TOEFL and GRE test takers.

Following this development, ETS India plans to further invest in partnering with agents and educational institutions in the Kashmir region, to support local students in their study abroad journeys.